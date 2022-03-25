Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) PT Lowered to $9.00

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CNVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Convey Holding Parent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Convey Holding Parent from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.06.

NYSE:CNVY opened at $6.42 on Thursday. Convey Holding Parent has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Convey Holding Parent ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Convey Holding Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 0.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Convey Holding Parent by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent by 361.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

