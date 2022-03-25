Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 171 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 3.3% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 30,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.80. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.