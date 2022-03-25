Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Receives $4.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.75 to C$5.80 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPPMF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.05. 158,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,138. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $641.63 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.27.

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.49 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

