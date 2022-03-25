Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $213,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,717,000 after buying an additional 5,787,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 377.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,034,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,128,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,708,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $72.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

