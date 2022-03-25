Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of BioSig Technologies worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BioSig Technologies by 31.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BioSig Technologies by 37.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in BioSig Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BioSig Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioSig Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 204,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Get BioSig Technologies alerts:

BSGM opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

BioSig Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development of a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals. Its product PURE EP System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording, and storing of electrocardiographic and intra-cardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology procedures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.