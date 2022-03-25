Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 534 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,267,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $943,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $94.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

