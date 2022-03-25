Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Announces Earnings Results

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%.

CAAP stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. 53,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,092. The company has a market capitalization of $923.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.82. Corporación América Airports has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 6,324.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,761 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

