Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 22.4% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 161,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,646,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.09 on Friday, reaching $558.11. 1,614,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $337.27 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The firm has a market cap of $247.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $518.36 and a 200-day moving average of $509.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

