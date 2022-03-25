Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $75.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP stock opened at $104.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.25. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $206,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $292,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,762. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $888,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,895,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,862,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,850,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.