Craneware (LON:CRW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,625.00

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,625 ($21.39) and last traded at GBX 1,625 ($21.39), with a volume of 16235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,700 ($22.38).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Craneware from GBX 3,100 ($40.81) to GBX 2,725 ($35.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,879.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,229.84. The stock has a market cap of £580.87 million and a P/E ratio of 72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Craneware’s payout ratio is 1.62%.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

