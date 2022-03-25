Cream (CRM) Market Cap Reaches $12,819.85

Cream (CRM) traded down 36.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Cream has a market cap of $12,819.85 and approximately $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cream has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,432.27 or 0.99840756 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00064740 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.26 or 0.00286478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00133835 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.80 or 0.00264701 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004911 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001177 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

