Credit Suisse Group Trims Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Target Price to CHF 3,356

Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 3,760 to CHF 3,356 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Interroll stock opened at $4,308.28 on Tuesday. Interroll has a 12-month low of $4,308.28 and a 12-month high of $4,308.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4,308.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,308.28.

Interroll Company Profile

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and packages.

