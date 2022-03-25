Credit Suisse Group Trims Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Target Price to CHF 3,356

Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 3,760 to CHF 3,356 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Interroll stock opened at $4,308.28 on Tuesday. Interroll has a 12-month low of $4,308.28 and a 12-month high of $4,308.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4,308.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,308.28.
Interroll Company Profile (Get Rating)
