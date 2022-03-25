Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.00

Shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 6171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,651,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.