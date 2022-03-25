Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.00

Shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 6171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.
About Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)
Crescent Energy Company is an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits and produces crude oil and natural gas properties principally in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming in the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescent Energy (CRGY)
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.