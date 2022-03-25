Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Walmart by 393.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Walmart by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,018,927 shares of company stock worth $278,366,489 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.12. The firm has a market cap of $396.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.