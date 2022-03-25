Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

NXPI stock opened at $191.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.37. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $168.74 and a one year high of $239.91. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

