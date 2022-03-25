Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Invests $549,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EMR opened at $97.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $86.72 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

