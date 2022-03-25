Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dempze Nancy E lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.72.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $138.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $253.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

