Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New $445,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,879,000 after acquiring an additional 30,568 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 78.3% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3,717.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VXF stock opened at $165.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.81. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $150.13 and a one year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.