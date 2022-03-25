CRH (NYSE:CRH) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Redburn Partners downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CRH from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.15.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $42.42. 1,169,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,269. CRH has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 14.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in CRH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 110,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in CRH by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 12.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.