CRH (NYSE:CRH) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded CRH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Redburn Partners downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CRH from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.15.
Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $42.42. 1,169,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,269. CRH has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92.
CRH Company Profile (Get Rating)
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
