Critical Comparison: Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Citizens Financial Group and Community West Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group 0 3 10 0 2.77 Community West Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $56.25, indicating a potential upside of 15.65%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than Community West Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community West Bancshares has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Community West Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group $6.99 billion 2.94 $2.32 billion $5.16 9.43 Community West Bancshares $49.83 million 2.75 $13.10 million $1.50 10.60

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Community West Bancshares. Citizens Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community West Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Community West Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group 33.19% 11.32% 1.28% Community West Bancshares 26.29% 13.74% 1.22%

Dividends

Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Citizens Financial Group pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community West Bancshares pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.8% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats Community West Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending and leasing, trade financing, deposit and treasury management, foreign exchange and interest rate risk management, corporate finance and debt, and equity capital markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

About Community West Bancshares (Get Rating)

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products. The company was founded on November 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Goleta, CA.

