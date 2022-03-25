Critical Survey: PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) & Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Rating) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Range Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04 Range Resources $2.93 billion 2.60 $411.78 million $1.49 19.53

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PetroQuest Energy. PetroQuest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Range Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Range Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PetroQuest Energy and Range Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Range Resources 1 10 7 0 2.33

Range Resources has a consensus target price of $25.29, indicating a potential downside of 13.08%. Given Range Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Volatility & Risk

PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% Range Resources 14.05% 31.21% 7.94%

Summary

Range Resources beats PetroQuest Energy on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PetroQuest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

