CROAT Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (CROAT)

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $162,551.52 and $27.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 139.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 49.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 91,781,823 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

