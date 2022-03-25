Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Receives C$6.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.53.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRON. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded Cronos Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$4.08 to C$3.70 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

CRON stock opened at C$5.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -3.72. The company has a current ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of C$3.79 and a 1 year high of C$12.40.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

