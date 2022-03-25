Crust Network (CRU) Market Cap Hits $13.05 Million

Crust Network (CRU) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Crust Network has a market cap of $13.05 million and $909,495.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crust Network has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for about $4.26 or 0.00009644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crust Network

CRU is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

