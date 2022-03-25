CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of CSLLY traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.49. 23,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,073. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average is $103.91. CSL has a 1-year low of $85.07 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

