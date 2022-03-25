CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Down 99.6% in March

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the February 28th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CTTOF remained flat at $$4.72 during trading on Friday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03.

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA engages in the provision postal and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mail, Express and Parcels, Financial Services and Retail, and Bank. The Mail segment includes postal financial services and retail products, payments related with collection of invoices and fines, and integrated solutions and tolls.

