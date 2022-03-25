CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Down 99.6% in March

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the February 28th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS CTTOF remained flat at $$4.72 during trading on Friday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile (Get Rating)
