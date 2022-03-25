CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.420 EPS.
NYSE CUBE traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $50.42. 1,757,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.88.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in CubeSmart by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 625,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,625,000 after buying an additional 128,002 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.
About CubeSmart (Get Rating)
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
