CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.560-$0.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.420 EPS.

NYSE CUBE traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $50.42. 1,757,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,113. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in CubeSmart by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 625,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,625,000 after buying an additional 128,002 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

