Curate (XCUR) Trading 21.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Curate (XCUR) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, Curate has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Curate coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003129 BTC on popular exchanges. Curate has a total market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Curate alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00036633 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00114668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Curate

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,339,026 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.