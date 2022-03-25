CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.98. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $192.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.73.

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth approximately $5,378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth approximately $863,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CuriosityStream by 22.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 23,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CuriosityStream by 25.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

