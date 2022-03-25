CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 75.71%.

Shares of CURI stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.73. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98.

Get CuriosityStream alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 53,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CuriosityStream by 523.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 192,065 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CuriosityStream by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CuriosityStream by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CuriosityStream from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CuriosityStream from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

CuriosityStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CuriosityStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CuriosityStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.