Cutler Group LP Sells 990 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Cutler Group LP reduced its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Cutler Group LP’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $758.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.60.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CIO shares. StockNews.com cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

