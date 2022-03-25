CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 1,006 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $60.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.04. The firm has a market cap of $84.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

