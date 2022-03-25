CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Best Buy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,356,479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $143,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $1,757,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,754. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $96.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.11. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

