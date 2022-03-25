CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT stock opened at $222.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.36.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

