CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 237.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.30.

NYSE LOW opened at $219.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

