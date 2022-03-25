CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $120,697,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,869 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 975,983 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $53,754,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $81.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.31.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

