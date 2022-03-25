CVA Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 57,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $58.69 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21.

