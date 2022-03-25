CVA Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,378,560 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

