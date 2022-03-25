CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 20th

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th.

CVB Financial has increased its dividend payment by 8.7% over the last three years. CVB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

CVBF traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.68. 1,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,191. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.41. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $24.37.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

In other CVB Financial news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CVB Financial by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 211.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 22,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

