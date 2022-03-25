CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $90.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CONE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a hold rating to a tender rating and set a $90.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.03.
NASDAQ:CONE opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $66.17 and a 52 week high of $90.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day moving average of $86.04.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 990.48%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,567,000 after acquiring an additional 141,227 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 18.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 535,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,475,000 after buying an additional 83,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 33.3% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CyrusOne (Get Rating)
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
