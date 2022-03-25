Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $333.40.

DHR opened at $286.53 on Thursday. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $215.38 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.07. The company has a market capitalization of $204.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

