Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.68.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $132.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.47.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after acquiring an additional 126,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after acquiring an additional 171,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,518,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,260,000 after acquiring an additional 295,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.