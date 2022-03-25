Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $140.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s previous close.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.82.

NYSE:DRI opened at $132.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.47.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

