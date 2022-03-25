Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $140.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s previous close.
DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.82.
NYSE:DRI opened at $132.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.47.
In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
