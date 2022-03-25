Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Wedbush

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DRI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.
NYSE:DRI opened at $132.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.47. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.
In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 38,410 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)
Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.