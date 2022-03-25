Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Wedbush

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $150.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DRI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

NYSE:DRI opened at $132.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.47. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 38,410 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

