Daré Bioscience (DARE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Daré Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Daré Bioscience stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.44. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $2,776,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 256,370 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Daré Bioscience by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 245,068 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DARE shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

