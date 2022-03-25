David S. Lobel Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Stock

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Holley stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. Holley Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.59 million. Holley’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Holley Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Holley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter worth about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Holley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Holley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Holley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Holley during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

