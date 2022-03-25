David Simpson Sells 301 Shares of Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL) Stock

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:EGL – Get Rating) insider David Simpson sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.61), for a total value of £595.98 ($784.60).

EGL stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.70) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £207.64 million and a P/E ratio of 4.78. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 165 ($2.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 209 ($2.75). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 194.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 196.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a GBX 1.85 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s previous dividend of $1.65. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Ecofin Global Utilities and Infrastructure Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Advisors UK Limited. manages assets for clients worldwide. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. The fund seeks to invests in utility and infrastructure companies in developed countries.

