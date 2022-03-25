Deltec Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.7% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 169.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,964,000 after purchasing an additional 48,654 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 446.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

Shares of KEYS opened at $159.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

