Deltec Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 24,093 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $217.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $415.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

