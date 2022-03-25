Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Shares of SZZLU opened at $10.01 on Friday. Sizzle Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02.
